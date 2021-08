Maui police responded to three burglaries, 12 vehicle thefts and 17 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 15-21, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases did not change from the week before when three incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts increased 71% from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 183% from the week before when six incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

3 Burglaries

Kahului:

Friday, Aug. 20, 12:41 p.m.: 325 Lāʻau St., Kahului at Kahului Jodo Mission. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Aug. 15, 8:27 a.m.: 2600 block of Lioholo Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Waiehu:

Sunday, Aug. 15, 8:55 a.m.: 700 block of Makaʻala Drive, Waiehu. Residential, unlawful entry.

12 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Thursday, Aug. 19, 3:54 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna at MP14. Ford, silver.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 4:05 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna at MP14. Jeep, grey.

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, Aug. 19, 7:52 p.m.: 2525 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel. Jeep, orange.

Kīhei:

Monday, Aug. 16, 5:05 p.m.: 500 block of Pāpaʻu St., Kīhei. Toyota, white.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11:39 a.m.: 1-100 Halekūʻai St., Kīhei. Polar, white.

Friday, Aug. 20, 10:14 a.m.: 207 Piʻikea Ave., Kīhei at Central Pacific Bank Kīhei. Ford, silver.

Friday, Aug. 20, 11:03 p.m.: 1913 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Life’s A Beach. Toyota, white.

Lahaina:

Monday, Aug. 16, 5:40 p.m.: 820 Olowalu Village Road, Lahaina at Olowalu Store. Jeep, white.

Pāʻia:

Friday, Aug. 20, 1:48 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Hoʻokipa Beach Park. Nissan, Silver.

Waikapū:

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4:32 p.m.: 100 block of Mamane Place, Waikapū. Toyota, white.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 7:04 a.m.: 201 Kanaloa Ave., Wailuku at War Memorial Football Stadium. Ford, white.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 10:10 a.m.: 300 block of Maka Hou Loop, Wailuku. Toyota, grey.

17 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Monday, Aug. 16, 11:30 p.m.: 1-100 Kahope Pl., Haʻikū. Toyota, white.

Kahului:

Sunday, Aug. 15, 7:18 p.m.: 70 Lono Ave., Kahului at Plantation Grindz. GMC, brown.

Monday, Aug. 16, 2:15 p.m.: 80 Mahalani St., Kahului at Kaiser Clinic Wailuku. Toyota, white.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9:45 a.m.: 1-100 Vevau St., Kahului. Ford, blue.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 1:04 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Macy’s Women. Honda, brown.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 3:27 p.m.: Amala Place, Kahului at Kanahā Beach Park. Ford, white.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m.: 100 Pākaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. Honda, white.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 4:18 p.m.: 101 Pākaula St., Kahului at Walmart. Ford, blue.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 5:55 p.m.: 400 Kele St., Kahului. Honda, red.

Friday, Aug. 20, 11:08 p.m.: 101 Airport Access Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport Car Rental Center. Chevrolet, red.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Aug. 15, 1:43 p.m.: 2000 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. YN, orange.

Monday, Aug. 16, 12:38 p.m.: 800 block of Māhealani Place, Kīhei. Toyota, blue.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 11:18 a.m.: 100 block of Nōkahea Loop. Honda, white.

Kula:

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 8:53 p.m.: 1-100 Poha Place, Kula. Kawasaki, green.

Makawao:

Friday, Aug. 20, 9:55 a.m.: 100 block of Kapuahi St., Makawao. Nissan, white.

Pukalani:

Sunday, Aug. 15, 8:54 p.m.: 300 block of Elilani St., Pukalani. Kia, black.

Wailuku: