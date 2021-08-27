Maui News
Hawaiʻi Education Association Awards 10 Scholarships to Current & Aspiring Teachers
The Hawaiʻi Education Association has selected 10 people to receive 2021-22 scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $2,000, for the pursuit of higher education and professional development.
Over the past 20 years, the Hawaiʻi Education Association (HEA) has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to support current and aspiring educators and their dependents. This year the organization is giving $17,000 in scholarships.
The 2021-22 HEA scholarship recipients are:
- Lori Ann Koyama, an educator with 25 years of teaching experience at Lahaina Intermediate School on Maui, received a Ronald K. Toma Professional Development Scholarship of $1,500. She is enrolled and immersed in a Hawaiian language course offered by University of Hawaiʻi.
- Kari A. Handley, a special education teacher and grade level chair at Lehua Elementary School on Oʻahu, received an In-Service Public School Educator Scholarship of $2,000. She is pursuing a master’s degree in special education at the University of Northern Colorado.
- Denise K. Karratti, an academic coach at Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School on Kauaʻi, received an In-Service Public School Educator Scholarship of $2,000. Karratti is also a Hawaiʻi State Teacher Fellow and a National Board Certified Teacher in Literacy. She is currently attending Chaminade University to receive her master’s degree in education leadership with a school administrator certification.
- Laurie L.Q. Luczak, principal at Hokulani Elementary, received a Ronald K. Toma Professional Development Scholarship of $1,500. She is currently pursuing a certificate in educational finance from Georgetown University.
- Mary G. Ward, a student teacher who is pursuing her master’s of education in teaching from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, received a Helen McKay Student Teacher Scholarship of $2,000.
- Tord H.M. Ivarsson, an aspiring elementary school teacher and a student at Kapiolani Community College, received a Hiroshi & Barbara Kim Yamashita Undergraduate College Students Scholarship of $2,000.
- Stephen O. Aisabokhae received a Continuing College Students Scholarship of $1,000. He is currently attending Prairie View A&M University and is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership.
- Czeara Rae D. Santos received a Continuing College Students Scholarship of $1,000. She is enrolled at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education.
- Pascal Y.K. Cabuzel, grandson of HEA member Maring Gacusana and a 2021 graduate of Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy on Hawaiʻi Island, received a Graduating High School Seniors Scholarship of $2,000. Cabuzel is attending the University of Southern California and pursuing a degree in architecture and/or economics.
- Rhynne T. Lee, daughter of HEA member Janice Lee and a 2021 graduate of Moanalua High School on Oʻahu, received a Graduating High School Seniors Scholarship of $2,000. She is attending Whitworth University and majoring in strategic communication and technology with a minor in public relations.
To learn more about HEA scholarships and scholarship recipients, visit hawaiieducationassociation.org/scholarships.
