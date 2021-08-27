VIDEO: USCG Hawai’i Pacific.

The US Coast Guard in Hawaii joined the Maui County Fire Department in rescuing an overdue Jet Ski operator two miles off of Maui, today. The individual was reported to be in stable condition, according to the USCG. The incident was reported early this morning in East Maui.

Further details are pending release.

*This story will be updated as further information becomes available.