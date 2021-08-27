Maui News
VIDEO: Coast Guard and Firefighters Rescue Overdue Jet Ski Operator off Maui
A
A
A
The US Coast Guard in Hawaii joined the Maui County Fire Department in rescuing an overdue Jet Ski operator two miles off of Maui, today. The individual was reported to be in stable condition, according to the USCG. The incident was reported early this morning in East Maui.
Further details are pending release.
*This story will be updated as further information becomes available.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1PHOTOS: Who Are Maui’s Unvaccinated and Why They Choose Not to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? 2Aug. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 831 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 39 Hospitalizations on Maui 3Senator Calls for Termination of Maui Health Officer; Dr. Pang Responds with Letter Defending his Approach 4Honoapi‘ilani Highway Now OPEN in Mā‘alaea, One Acre Brush Fire Extinguished 5BREAKING: Maui Mayor Asks for Voluntary 21 Day Rest from Non-Essential Activity 6Maui Mayor and DOH Issue Statements About Unapproved COVID Treatments in County