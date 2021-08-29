Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:11 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:59 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:50 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small south swell will likely peak later today then lower slowly into Tuesday. A series of small south and southeast swells will continue to keep south shore surf above flat levels through the end of the week.

Surf will continue to diminish along east facing shores with nearly flat conditions expected by Monday night. Surf along east facing shores will gradually increase later this week as trade winds strengthen. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.