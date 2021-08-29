Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 29, 2021

August 29, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:11 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 12:59 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 03:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 12:50 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small south swell will likely peak later today then lower slowly into Tuesday. A series of small south and southeast swells will continue to keep south shore surf above flat levels through the end of the week. 


Surf will continue to diminish along east facing shores with nearly flat conditions expected by Monday night. Surf along east facing shores will gradually increase later this week as trade winds strengthen. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Comments
