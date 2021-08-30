Michael Gartley. PC: Maui Police Department (file 2020)

On Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at about 5:52 p.m., officers responded to a business located at 730 Front Street in Lahaina, Maui regarding a disorderly male who had allegedly stolen an item and shoved an employee.

Upon police arrival, the male was identified as 28-year-old Michael Gartley, who police say frequents the Lahaina area. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed “when an employee confronted Gartley about the stolen item, Gartley pushed the employee twice before fleeing the business.”

At about 6:29 p.m., officers located Gartley across the street from the business. He was arrested on suspicion of second degree robbery and remained in police custody at last report, where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

No injuries were reported.