Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 11:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 04:05 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:30 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected during the next 7 days. A series of small south and southeast swells will keep some small surf along exposed shores through the period. Very small surf along the east shores will increase to near normal levels Thursday through the weekend as the trades increase over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
