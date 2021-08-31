Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 04:05 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected during the next 7 days. A series of small south and southeast swells will keep some small surf along exposed shores through the period. Very small surf along the east shores will increase to near normal levels Thursday through the weekend as the trades increase over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.