Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:18 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 10:52 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:09 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A very small, medium period south swell will be reinforced by small, slightly longer period south and low period southeast swells the next several days. These swells will lift and maintain seasonal south facing shore surf late this week. Strengthened trades over and upstream of the chain will bring in a higher wind wave east swell. This will build east facing shore surf to near normal levels from Thursday through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.