Honoapiʻilani Accident Update: Highway is Now OPEN
Update: (8:45 p.m. 9.5.21)
Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions. Drive safely.
Honoapiʻilani Partially Open:
Update: (8:19 p.m. 9.5.21)
Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open in the Lahaina-bound direction. Traffic in the Kahului/Wailuku-bound direction is still closed.
Honoapiʻilani Closed:
Posted: (8 p.m. 9.5.21)
Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in both directions at Mile 9 due to a motor vehicle accident. Please avoid the area.
