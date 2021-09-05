Listen to this Article 1 minute

Honoapiʻilani Now OPEN:

Update: (8:45 p.m. 9.5.21)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions. Drive safely.

Honoapiʻilani Partially Open:

Update: (8:19 p.m. 9.5.21)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open in the Lahaina-bound direction. Traffic in the Kahului/Wailuku-bound direction is still closed.

Honoapiʻilani Closed:

Posted: (8 p.m. 9.5.21)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in both directions at Mile 9 due to a motor vehicle accident. Please avoid the area.