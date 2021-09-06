Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 06, 2021

September 6, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:48 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:56 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:25 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:25 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small long period south swells will maintain surf heights near seasonal averages over the next few days along south facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores will trend lower over the next few days. No significant swells are expected from the north or west direction through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
