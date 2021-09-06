Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 0-2

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:48 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:56 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:25 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:25 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small long period south swells will maintain surf heights near seasonal averages over the next few days along south facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores will trend lower over the next few days. No significant swells are expected from the north or west direction through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.