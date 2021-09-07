Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 07, 2021

September 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:25 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:21 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:07 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near seasonal levels through the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels over the weekend into early next week. East shore surf will remain very small during the next 7 days. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through Saturday, with a small north swell giving north shore surf a slight boost Sunday through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
