The Kīhei store was one of four on Maui that was rebranded and renovated under the merger of HPM Building Supply and Miyake Concrete Accessories. Photo Courtesy: Miyake – HPM Building Supply

A year after HPM Building Supply and Miyake Concrete Accessories merged on Maui, the newly combined Miyake – HPM Building Supply has completed the rebranding and renovation of its four stores in Lahaina, Kīhei, Makawao and Wailuku.

The stores underwent extensive upgrades to accommodate larger inventories of more than 10,000 new building supply products for professional builders and homeowners, including framing lumber, plywood, siding, pro-grade power tools, hardware, plumbing supplies, electrical products and propane accessories.

All stores replaced their shelving, with Kihei and Lahaina also receiving new flooring, repainting and LED lighting. Additionally, the Kihei store expanded its retail floor space by moving its offices to the second floor.

“The Miyake name and reputation mean so much to the Maui community, and this legacy is reflected in the rebranding of our stores, inside and out,” said Gary Danzl, Maui Regional Manager for Miyake – HPM. “We’ve upgraded our facilities and substantially expanded both the number of product categories and the number of items we offer to enhance our customers’ experience and provide one-stop shop convenience.”

Maui customers can now directly special-order lumber, windows, doors, drywall, commercial-grade steel framing and manufactured products, like HPM’s custom metal roofing, wall panels and trusses.

Future plans include renovating the lumber yards in Lahaina, Kīhei and Makawao and opening a showroom in Kīhei for HPM Homes and home design products.

Miyake – HPM remained open during the renovation period. The Maui team has smoothly transitioned into HPM’s employee-owned company culture and hired 15 new owner-employees since the merger. Miyake – HPM is still looking for additional employees, and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply on their website at miyakehpmhawaii.com.