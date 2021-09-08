Maui Business

The Shops at Wailea Launches New Website

September 8, 2021, 12:06 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea launched a refreshed website “emulating the elevated design of its recently reinvigorated center.”

“Through storytelling elements such as overall look and feel and captivating imagery, the updated website delivers an enhanced guest experience,” according to a press release announcement.

Online guests to virtually browse and journey through the center before they arrive.

“Just as with our center’s recently completed transformation, we want our website to provide a seamless and memorable experience for our visitors who come from all over the world,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “It’s a one-stop solution to find information and explore what’s in store at The Shops.”

The new website’s launch follows the completion of the center-wide revitalization of The Shops at Wailea, the design of which was specifically envisioned to represent Wailea’s heritage and sense of place. The improvements were based on Hawaiʻi’s traditional land-division system, known as ahupuaʻa which flows from the mountain to the sea.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The website branding concepts come from the same design patterns that were created for each section of the renovated center:  The Upper Mountain representing Haleakalā, the Middle Valley denoting where people live, and the Lower Valley symbolizing where the land meets the ocean.

  • Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui “Safer Outside” Rules Includes Vaccine Guidelines at Eateries 2Maui Police Make 21 Arrests for Impaired Driving Over Labor Day Weekend 3Wailuku Fire Burns 17 Acres, Now 100% Contained, Results in Piʻihana Evacuations 4Sept. 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 499 New Cases in Hawai‘i 5No Tsunami Threat After 7+ Mexico Quake 6State Pays $700M for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances