The Shops at Wailea launched a refreshed website “emulating the elevated design of its recently reinvigorated center.”

“Through storytelling elements such as overall look and feel and captivating imagery, the updated website delivers an enhanced guest experience,” according to a press release announcement.

Online guests to virtually browse and journey through the center before they arrive.

“Just as with our center’s recently completed transformation, we want our website to provide a seamless and memorable experience for our visitors who come from all over the world,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “It’s a one-stop solution to find information and explore what’s in store at The Shops.”

The new website’s launch follows the completion of the center-wide revitalization of The Shops at Wailea, the design of which was specifically envisioned to represent Wailea’s heritage and sense of place. The improvements were based on Hawaiʻi’s traditional land-division system, known as ahupuaʻa which flows from the mountain to the sea.

The website branding concepts come from the same design patterns that were created for each section of the renovated center: The Upper Mountain representing Haleakalā, the Middle Valley denoting where people live, and the Lower Valley symbolizing where the land meets the ocean.