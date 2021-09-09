2021 World Champions Will Be Decided At First-Ever Rip Curl WSL Finals
The 2021 World Surf League Championship Tour will see the World Champions crowned as the Top 5 men and women arrive in San Clemente, California for the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals. The historic event awaits the best surfing conditions, running over one day, between Sept. 9-17 in the new, winner-take-all event to decide the undisputed 2021 World Champions.
“To win the third World Title is my biggest goal,” two-time WSL Champion and World No. 1, Gabriel Medina of Brazil told WSL. “It’s amazing to win the title. All the surfers I look up to have won three titles, so I really want to do that. I know it’s gonna be hard, but I’ve been training hard, surfing everyday and I just want to make it happen.”
“It would be really special to win a World Title in this new format, here in Lower Trestles,” said four-time WSL Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Carissa Moore of Hawaiʻi. “I have four amazing women in the showdown, so I really have to put my head down and work for this one, but if it works out it will be super special.”
Reigning WSL Champion, Olympic gold medal winner, and World No. 2, Italo Ferreira of Brazil said, “It’s been a very special year for me… All these guys here are such a big inspiration to me and I’m excited to be competing with them for this next challenge of my career.”
Tatiana Weston-Webb, also of Brazil said, “It would be an honor to be on that stage with anyone, but with a fellow Brazilian would be even better.” Weston-Webb is currently the World No. 2. She said, “For our country, I think that would be a big statement for a female to dominate all around. It’s already happening on the male side with Gabriel, Filipe and Italo. They all inspire me so much, so it would be a big honor to stand aside them on the stage.”