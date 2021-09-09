Pictured: Men’s and Women’s WSL Final 5 will battle at Trestles, CA to win the 2021 World Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals. PHOTO: © WSL / Diz SOCIAL : @wsl @thiagodiz.

The 2021 World Surf League Championship Tour will see the World Champions crowned as the Top 5 men and women arrive in San Clemente, California for the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals. The historic event awaits the best surfing conditions, running over one day, between Sept. 9-17 in the new, winner-take-all event to decide the undisputed 2021 World Champions.

“To win the third World Title is my biggest goal,” two-time WSL Champion and World No. 1, Gabriel Medina of Brazil told WSL. “It’s amazing to win the title. All the surfers I look up to have won three titles, so I really want to do that. I know it’s gonna be hard, but I’ve been training hard, surfing everyday and I just want to make it happen.”

“It would be really special to win a World Title in this new format, here in Lower Trestles,” said four-time WSL Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Carissa Moore of Hawaiʻi. “I have four amazing women in the showdown, so I really have to put my head down and work for this one, but if it works out it will be super special.”

Four-time WSL Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Carissa Moore. PHOTO: © WSL / Nolan SOCIAL : @wsl @patnolan_

Reigning WSL Champion, Olympic gold medal winner, and World No. 2, Italo Ferreira of Brazil said, “It’s been a very special year for me… All these guys here are such a big inspiration to me and I’m excited to be competing with them for this next challenge of my career.”

Tatiana Weston-Webb, also of Brazil said, “It would be an honor to be on that stage with anyone, but with a fellow Brazilian would be even better.” Weston-Webb is currently the World No. 2. She said, “For our country, I think that would be a big statement for a female to dominate all around. It’s already happening on the male side with Gabriel, Filipe and Italo. They all inspire me so much, so it would be a big honor to stand aside them on the stage.”