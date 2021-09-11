Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 11, 2021

September 11, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 11:26 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:24 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:05 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 01:01 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of overlapping small, long period south southeast swells will hold slightly below average surf along south facing shores the next couple of days. A slightly larger swell, with more long period energy is passing over the Samoa buoy early this morning. This swell should reach the islands sometime Monday and pick south surf back up to near seasonable heights Tuesday and Wednesday. 


Recent observations have verified that more southern exposures along western shorelines have and will benefit from some of this south swell wrapping around to the west. 


Small wind wave swell from slightly stronger trades will maintain choppy surf along many east faces this weekend. 


A small, medium period northwest swell arriving Sunday may bring surf to just above flat into early next week for north facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




