Maui Surf Forecast for September 11, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of overlapping small, long period south southeast swells will hold slightly below average surf along south facing shores the next couple of days. A slightly larger swell, with more long period energy is passing over the Samoa buoy early this morning. This swell should reach the islands sometime Monday and pick south surf back up to near seasonable heights Tuesday and Wednesday.
Recent observations have verified that more southern exposures along western shorelines have and will benefit from some of this south swell wrapping around to the west.
Small wind wave swell from slightly stronger trades will maintain choppy surf along many east faces this weekend.
A small, medium period northwest swell arriving Sunday may bring surf to just above flat into early next week for north facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com