Kalama Park, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Water servicing public restrooms, showers and water fountains located within the Old Kalama Park (south of the whale structure) will be shut off for repairs to the main waterline on Sept. 21 and 22, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The affected areas will not be available for public use, but park visitors can use the restrooms, showers and water fountains located in the north end of Kalama Park. Portable toilets will also be available for use located near the Kalama Park Playground.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.