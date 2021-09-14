Molokini Islet off of Puʻu Ōlaʻi “Little Beach.” PC: File courtesy DLNR.

Update: (3:02 p.m., Sept. 14, 2021)

Crews continue to search waters near Molokini Crater for a missing woman last seen near a boat earlier today. Dive crews were dispatched to the scene to assist with the effort.

Fire officials say crews are currently searching the area around Molokini Crater for the snorkeler, who was reported missing shortly after 11 a.m. by a snorkel charter boat based out of Lahaina Harbor.

Officials describe the missing woman as 67 years old and say she is from California. The woman was snorkeling in relatively calm seas with good visibility at the time of her disappearance.

Multiple ocean assets were assisting with the effort along with air support from the Maui Fire Department. Crews on scene include Ocean Safety-Jet Ski 6, Rescue 10 on Air 1 and Rescue Boat 10, Rescue Boat 3 with emergency callback dive personnel, and US Coast Guard assets.

Search Continues for Missing Person off Molokini Crater

Update: (12:55 p.m., Sept. 14, 2021)

Rescue crews are in the process of assembling a dive crew as part of an ongoing search operation for a missing person off of Molokini Crater.

The search involves both air and sea assets from the Maui Fire Department, and assistance from the US Coast Guard.

Search Underway for Missing Person Off Molokini

Previous Post: (12:11 p.m., Sept. 14, 2021)

A search is underway in waters off of Molokini Crater for a report of a missing person, last seen near a dive boat in the area.

Crews from the Maui Fire Department and US Coast Guard are involved in the search.

The Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter is assisting with an air search in the area.

*Further details will be posted as they become available.