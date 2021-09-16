Maui News
2,000 Pounds of Food Distributed on Moloka‘i
A
A
A
More than 2,000 pounds of food was distributed on Molokaʻi on Thursday, Sept. 16, outside Maui Economic Opportunity offices in Kaunakakai.
MEO runs the federal surplus food distribution, part of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), every third Thursday of the month.
The Maui Food Bank ships food to Molokaʻi for distribution. Molokaʻi and Maui farmers also contribute fresh produce.
More than 1,100 pounds of nonperishable and 1,000 pounds of perishables, including fruits, vegetables and cheese, went out in the drive-thru distribution. In addition, 54 boxes of food were handed out to kupuna.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mayor’s Office Offers Clarification on New Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules 2UPDATES: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler Off Molokini Crater 3Maui Restaurants: List of Maui Restaurants Offering Outdoor Dining For All 4Sept. 15, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 493 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 11 Deaths 5Maui Restaurants Make Difficult Decisions as “Safer Outside” Rules Go Into Effect 6Oahu’s “Safe Access” Rules Start, Maui’s “Safer Outside” Begins Wednesday