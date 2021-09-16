Nani Maikui helped distribute more than 2,000 pounds of food on Thursday, Sept. 16, outside Maui Economic Opportunity offices in Kaunakakai. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

More than 2,000 pounds of food was distributed on Molokaʻi on Thursday, Sept. 16, outside Maui Economic Opportunity offices in Kaunakakai.

MEO runs the federal surplus food distribution, part of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), every third Thursday of the month.

The Maui Food Bank ships food to Molokaʻi for distribution. Molokaʻi and Maui farmers also contribute fresh produce.

More than 1,100 pounds of nonperishable and 1,000 pounds of perishables, including fruits, vegetables and cheese, went out in the drive-thru distribution. In addition, 54 boxes of food were handed out to kupuna.