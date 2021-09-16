Maui Business
Outdoor Dining at Lahaina Gateway Tailors to “Safer Outside” Initiative
With Maui’s Safer Outside initiative that started on Wednesday, there are added restrictions to restaurant dine-in service. Though it may not be an option for all, outdoor dining or takeout still is.
Lahaina Gateway announced that restaurant and eateries at the center offer outdoor dining and takeout options so guests can continue to enjoy dishes from some of their favorite restaurants.
Below is a curated list of outdoor dining and takeout offerings at Lahaina Gateway. All restaurants are following Maui County health and safety guidelines for the safety and comfort of all.
- Moku Roots – The nationally popular plant-based restaurant offers outdoor dining and takeout. For those who plan to takeout, Moku Roots is a zero-waste restaurant, so be sure to bring your own container or you can put down a $10 deposit to take home one of theirs and get your money back upon return. To-go items can also be wrapped in ti leaves. Hawaiʻi residents receive a 10% kama’āina discount with valid ID. Happy hour is daily from 3 to 5 p.m. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For takeout, call 808-214-5106.
- Kīhei Caffe – The recently opened Lahaina location offers a fun, spacious lānai where guests can enjoy breakfast all day. Kīhei Caffe offers everything from classic pancakes and eggs to steak to fresh corned beef hash. Open Thursday-Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Teddy’s Bigger Burgers – Guests can indulge in large specialty burgers at the restaurant’s lānai. A menu favorite is the Volcano Burger with jalapeños, pepper jack and Kīlauea Fire BBQ, which is just one of the reasons it’s the ultimate burger spot. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For takeout, call 808-661-9111.
- Da Shrimp Hale – Though they do not currently offer outdoor dining, guests can order takeout and enjoy fresh seafood in the comfort of their home. Hawaiʻi residents receive a 10% kama’āina discount on purchases over $12 with valid ID. Open Monday through Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For takeout, call 808-856-0336.
- Island Cream Co. – Guests can choose from 150 handmade ice cream flavors with 36 available fresh every day. Also offered is the ultimate shaved ice experience with over 36 flavors to choose from. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
