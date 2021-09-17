Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:42 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:40 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:34 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 01:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The south swell continues to decline with a very small, long period reinforcement filling in today. Small, long period south swell energy originating from current Southern Hemispheric gales southeast of New Zealand is timed to arrive toward the middle of next week.

The return of fresh trades has caused a steady increase in east facing shore surf. East surf should hold at seasonable levels over the next several days per these amped up trades over and upstream of the region.

A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to reach the islands late Saturday into Sunday. A series of slightly larger, medium period northwest swells emanating from a weekend North Pacific gale low will come through next week. These swells should lift mid week north and west facing shore surf up to near normal September heights.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.