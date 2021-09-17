Maui Surf Forecast for September 17, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The south swell continues to decline with a very small, long period reinforcement filling in today. Small, long period south swell energy originating from current Southern Hemispheric gales southeast of New Zealand is timed to arrive toward the middle of next week.
The return of fresh trades has caused a steady increase in east facing shore surf. East surf should hold at seasonable levels over the next several days per these amped up trades over and upstream of the region.
A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to reach the islands late Saturday into Sunday. A series of slightly larger, medium period northwest swells emanating from a weekend North Pacific gale low will come through next week. These swells should lift mid week north and west facing shore surf up to near normal September heights.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com