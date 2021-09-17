Maui Arts & Entertainment

OHA's "Mana i Mauli Ola" Film Wins Three Accolade Awards

September 17, 2021
OHA’s “Mana i Mauli Ola.” PC: Courtesy.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs received three awards from the Accolade Global Film Competition for its short film titled “Mana i Mauli Ola,” which details how the organization is working with the community through its new strategic plan to positively impact the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians.  

“Mana i Mauli Ola” was recognized with three Awards of Merit for excellence in:

  • Documentary Short
  • Native American/Aboriginal People
  • Women Filmmakers

The film was produced by OHA’s Digital and Print Media Program and partner Gepadeaux, an Indigenous film production company. 

Accolade is an internationally respected global virtual competition – recognizing film, television and media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and storytelling. Film entries were submitted from 70 different countries. Films are judged by Emmy, Telly and award-winning filmmakers who understand both filmmaking craft and what audiences want.   

In addition to general excellence awards, Accolade celebrates work by Indigenous and women filmmakers, as well as films that delve into social justice and environmental issues. 

“A big mahalo goes out to the numerous community partners and beneficiaries who shared their personal experiences and insights in the film alongside OHA leadership. Together they demonstrate how OHA’s approach, outlined in its Mana i Mauli Ola 15-year Strategic Plan, builds upon its 40-year legacy to create positive outcomes for Native Hawaiians in the areas of education, housing, health, and economic stability,” according to an OHA press release.  

“Mana i Mauli Ola” has also been selected to the Open Vision Film Fest which is happening this month and the Awareness Film Festival which will be held in October.  

