

























Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant is planning to open its first Maui location in early 2022 in Kahului.

The brand, which will be launched and managed by Panda Restaurant Group, the owner of the national Panda Express chain. Mareketing representative, Ali Urbick tells Maui Now there are already six Raising Cane’s operating in Hawaiʻi on Oʻahu.

The company filed a building permit in March of 2020 for a $1,980,000 structure at 176 Hoʻokele Street near Lowe’s Home Improvement and American Savings Bank, across the street (NE) from the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center.

“We are thrilled to join the Maui community to serve hot, crispy chicken finger meals and support with local organizations and schools,” said Urbick.

The restaurant was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and currently has more than 550 restaurants in 29 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction.

The quick service restaurant is known for its One Love® chicken finger meals. The business boasts “always fresh, never ever frozen premium chicken breast tenderloins,” with a special marinade that locks in moisture and adds flavor. Chicken fingers come with “Cane’s craveable, secret homemade sauce,” crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw made daily.

Organizations can book a fundraiser and get information about Raising Cane’s education programs at www.canesandcommunity.com.

More information on the restaurant chain is available online at: raisingcanes.com.