Photo: Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Luke Meyers. Courtesy of Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Governor David Ige declared September “National Preparedness Month” in response to the hardships and challenges facing the state and island ʻohana.

In the past year, tumultuous weather caused damaging floods and landslides to several parts of the islands, a close call with Tropical Cyclone Linda and Hawaiʻi County’s largest wildfire on record with the Mana Road Fire, which burned over 40,000 acres and destroyed two homes on Hawaiian Home Lands.

All of these incidents were endured and managed as the people of Hawaiʻi also continued to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has caused both physical and economic distress to our people.

The National Preparedness Proclamation, signed Sept. 1, 2021. Courtesy of Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Becoming more disaster-ready as a state, and taking action now to be more prepared as a people is essential to caring for our family and friends, protecting our beautiful natural resources, strengthening our economy, and ultimately lifting up all of Hawaiʻi, said Gov. Ige.

“Hawai’i is often threatened with natural disasters during hurricane season and preparedness is key to our survival as a state and as a people. With the addition of COVID-19, being vigilant with proper health and safety in mind is paramount,” Gov. Ige said.

During this “National Preparedness Month,” the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) encourages all in Hawaiʻi to take simple but important steps to prepare for both natural and human-caused disasters to ensure that all our communities – from windward to leeward, from our keiki to our kūpuna – are ready for an emergency.

If you havenʻt already, sign up for county alerts on your phone. Make a plan for how to communicate and reconnect with your family, take time to learn about the hazards where you live, work, and play, create an emergency go-bag, and start building your 14-day supply of water and food.

“National Preparedness Month” is a call to action, and HI-EMA encourages every business, nonprofit, classroom, religious institution and home to commit to becoming a more prepared and resilient part of our Hawaiʻi ʻohana.