Molokini Islet. PC: file DLNR.

The Maui Fire Department and US Coast Guard terminated all search efforts for a missing snorkeler off of Molokini Crater.

The search concluded at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 after four days of searching that included over 122 hours and 825 square miles covered.

The 67-year-old California woman was snorkeling in relatively calm seas with good visibility at the time of her disappearance. Fire officials say she was reported missing shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday by a snorkel charter boat based out of Lahaina Harbor.

The US Coast Guard says the search, which also included help from assets with the US Navy, is suspended pending any new information.