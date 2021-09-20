Maui News

500 Customers Affected by Pukalani Water Outage

September 20, 2021, 10:46 AM HST
The Department of Water Supply is reporting a water outage today in Pukalani from Aina Lani Drive to Keikilani Street because of a break in an 8-inch main waterline. The break occurred in a remote and difficult-to-reach gulch below Kamehameha Schools.

Repair crews are on the scene, and the water outage is estimated continue until 4 p.m. today. About 500 homes and businesses are affected.

Water tankers are located at the intersection of Keikilani and Nalani streets and at the intersection of Nalani and Liholani streets. Customers need to bring containers to fill with water.

When water service is restored, residents and businesses may experience brown water. They should flush their waterlines by running their water faucets for a while before using water.

