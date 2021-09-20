PC: Barrio Fiesta 2021.

Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center presents the 52nd Annual Barrio Fiesta on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Melen Magbual Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani, made the announcement saying the hybrid event will consist of a virtual broadcast on Binhi at Ani’s Facebook Page facebook.com/BinhiatAniFilipinoCommunityCenter between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a drive-by food sales at the Center (780 Oneheʻe Avenue, Kahului) from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Binhi at Ani will sell a plate lunch consisting of rice, pansit, pork adobo and pinakbet for $15. Aunty Iola Balubar’s hālau, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, will sell a bag of 12 cascaron for $10 and two empanadas (chicken or beef) for $15.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced Binhi at Ani to postpone the Barrio Fiesta from May to September again but with the Delta variant, large gatherings are prohibited,” said Agcolicol. “We decided to hold a virtual Barrio Fiesta in October–during Filipino-American History Month–and add a drive-by food component to fundraise for the Center. We’ve had no substantial revenues since last year and we need help to continue to be able to help others. Thanks to our lead sponsor Bayer Crop Science Hawaiʻi and our other sponsors and advertisers for providing us financial support to present the 52nd Annual Barrio Fiesta.”

The 52nd Annual Barrio Fiesta will feature cultural entertainment and three special contests: Any Kine Sisig Challenge sponsored by Tante’s Island Cuisine, Do the Sungka! sponsored by Johnstone Supply Maui, and The Barrio Fiesta Voice sponsored by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To enter the Sisig Challenge, pre-registration by Sept. 22 is required (taping will be done on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.). To enter the Sungka contest, pre-registration is also required (taping will be done on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.). To enter the singing contest, a three-minute video in mp4 format must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. All entries for the three contests must be emailed to [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event will be hosted by Chelsea Guzman, who reigned as the Miss Barrio Fiesta 2011, the Miss Hawaiʻi Filipina 2015, and the Miss Maui USA 2021.

“It’s important to continue to preserve our Filipino culture,” said Nora Takushi-Cabanilla, chairperson of the Barrio Fiesta committee. “The Barrio Fiesta is the longest running Filipino fiesta in the United States and we are proud to have it here on Maui. We can’t let a pandemic prevent us from continuing to share our culture with all of Maui and to be with our friends, even though it’s done virtually.”