Giving Pump Campaign To Benefit Nonprofit Ends Sept. 30
Aloha Petroleum’s inaugural Giving Pump campaign, which donates one cent per gallon to the nonprofit family agency Parents And Children Together, ends Sept. 30.
The campaign began Aug. 1, with designated gas pumps featured at 24 select Shell stations across the state, including five on Maui.
Parents And Children Together helps more than 15,000 parents, children, individuals and families every year though its social and educational programs in five areas of focus, according to the agency.
“Aloha Petroleum has been a strong supporter over the years and we are humbled to be selected for its inaugural GivingPump campaign,” said Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of Parents And Children Together. “We are grateful to our business and community partners that make greater resilience possible for our local families in need.”
The 24 participating Hawaiʻi Shell locations:
Maui:
- Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Rd, Wailuku
- Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St, Lahaina
- Aloha Island Mart Kihei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St, Kīhei
- Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Rd, Lahaina
- Aloha Island Mart Kaahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului
Kauai:
- Aloha Island Mart Kalaheo Shell – 2-2416 Kaumualii Hwy, Kalaheo
- Aloha Island Mart Kapaa Shell – 4-1125 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaʻa
- Aloha Island Mart Kilauea Shell – 2521 Kolo Rd, Kilauea
- Aloha Island Mart Lihue Shell – 3-3178 Kuhio Hwy, Lihue
- Aloha Island Mart Puhi Shell – 3-1906 Kaumualii Hwy, Lihue
Hawaii Island:
- Aloha Island Mart Waiakea Shell – 2200 Kinoole St, Hilo
- Aloha Island Mart Kamuela Shell – 64-5196 Kinohou St, Kamuela
- Aloha Island Mart Honalo Shell – 79-7257 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua
- Aloha Island Mart Bayfront Shell – 394 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
- Aloha Island Mart Kona Mauka Shell – 75-5675 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua-Kona
Oahu:
- Aloha Island Mart Kapolei Shell – 577 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei
- Aloha Island Mart King Street Shell – 666 N King St, Honolulu
- Aloha Island Mart Kailua Shell – 434 Kuulei Rd, Kailua
- Aloha Island Mart Paiea Shell – 3269 Koapaka St, Honolulu
- 808 Gas & Go Shell – 99-170 Moanalua Rd, Aiea
- Pacific Heights Shell – 2004 Pacific Heights Rd, Honolulu
- New City Shell – 94-380 Pupupani St, Waipahu
- Mokulani Shell – 367 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei
- Kahala Shell – 4202 Waialae Ave, Honolulu