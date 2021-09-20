Zofia Diehl participates in Giving Pump campaign to benefit nonprofit Parents And Children Together. Photo Courtesy: Aloha Petroleum

Aloha Petroleum’s inaugural Giving Pump campaign, which donates one cent per gallon to the nonprofit family agency Parents And Children Together, ends Sept. 30.

The campaign began Aug. 1, with designated gas pumps featured at 24 select Shell stations across the state, including five on Maui.

Parents And Children Together helps more than 15,000 parents, children, individuals and families every year though its social and educational programs in five areas of focus, according to the agency.

“Aloha Petroleum has been a strong supporter over the years and we are humbled to be selected for its inaugural GivingPump campaign,” said Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of Parents And Children Together. “We are grateful to our business and community partners that make greater resilience possible for our local families in need.”

The 24 participating Hawaiʻi Shell locations:

Maui:

Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Rd, Wailuku

Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St, Lahaina

Aloha Island Mart Kihei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St, Kīhei

Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Rd, Lahaina

Aloha Island Mart Kaahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

Kauai:

Aloha Island Mart Kalaheo Shell – 2-2416 Kaumualii Hwy, Kalaheo

Aloha Island Mart Kapaa Shell – 4-1125 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaʻa

Aloha Island Mart Kilauea Shell – 2521 Kolo Rd, Kilauea

Aloha Island Mart Lihue Shell – 3-3178 Kuhio Hwy, Lihue

Aloha Island Mart Puhi Shell – 3-1906 Kaumualii Hwy, Lihue

Hawaii Island:

Aloha Island Mart Waiakea Shell – 2200 Kinoole St, Hilo

Aloha Island Mart Kamuela Shell – 64-5196 Kinohou St, Kamuela

Aloha Island Mart Honalo Shell – 79-7257 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua

Aloha Island Mart Bayfront Shell – 394 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Aloha Island Mart Kona Mauka Shell – 75-5675 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua-Kona

Oahu: