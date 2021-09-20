Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:50 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:38 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:30 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:25 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




While surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores this week, a trio of storm-force north Pacific lows will, or have already, generated mid- to long-period northwest to north swells that will arrive over the coming days. The first swell will arrive tomorrow and Wednesday, with peak open ocean swell heights approaching 5 feet. The second low will generate a similarly-sized northwest swell that should arrive by the end of the week. The third low is expected to develop later this week, and may produce a northwest to north swell that arrives in about a week or so. 


Southern hemisphere storm systems are still sending some swell our way, and a small boost in long-period south swell energy is expected around mid-week. The trade winds will deliver a steady supply of short-period wind waves to east facing shores through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
