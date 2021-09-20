Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:38 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:30 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:25 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

While surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores this week, a trio of storm-force north Pacific lows will, or have already, generated mid- to long-period northwest to north swells that will arrive over the coming days. The first swell will arrive tomorrow and Wednesday, with peak open ocean swell heights approaching 5 feet. The second low will generate a similarly-sized northwest swell that should arrive by the end of the week. The third low is expected to develop later this week, and may produce a northwest to north swell that arrives in about a week or so.

Southern hemisphere storm systems are still sending some swell our way, and a small boost in long-period south swell energy is expected around mid-week. The trade winds will deliver a steady supply of short-period wind waves to east facing shores through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.