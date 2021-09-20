Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
Swell Summary
While surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores this week, a trio of storm-force north Pacific lows will, or have already, generated mid- to long-period northwest to north swells that will arrive over the coming days. The first swell will arrive tomorrow and Wednesday, with peak open ocean swell heights approaching 5 feet. The second low will generate a similarly-sized northwest swell that should arrive by the end of the week. The third low is expected to develop later this week, and may produce a northwest to north swell that arrives in about a week or so.
Southern hemisphere storm systems are still sending some swell our way, and a small boost in long-period south swell energy is expected around mid-week. The trade winds will deliver a steady supply of short-period wind waves to east facing shores through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com