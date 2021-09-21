Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up today as a new, north-northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. This swell will peak tonight, then slowly lower Wednesday through Thursday. A larger north-northwest swell arriving Thursday night may near the advisory level Friday through Friday night as it peaks. This swell will gradually ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will rise by Wednesday as a long-period south swell arrives and moves through. Surf associated with this swell should peak around Thursday before fading into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to the local trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com