Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:25 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:59 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:05 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:00 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up today as a new, north-northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. This swell will peak tonight, then slowly lower Wednesday through Thursday. A larger north-northwest swell arriving Thursday night may near the advisory level Friday through Friday night as it peaks. This swell will gradually ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will rise by Wednesday as a long-period south swell arrives and moves through. Surf associated with this swell should peak around Thursday before fading into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to the local trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1$5000 Energy Efficiency Grant Application Deadline is Sept. 30  2Missing Person: Maui Man’s Last Contact with Family was Sept. 2  3Sept. 20, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 431 New Cases in Hawai‘i  4Attendance Swells at “Mandate-Free Maui” March and Rally  5Moku Roots Maui is on the Rise with Locally Grown Ingredients and Zero Waste Goals  6Search Terminated for Missing Snorkeler off Molokini Crater