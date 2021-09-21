Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:25 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:59 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:05 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:00 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up today as a new, north-northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. This swell will peak tonight, then slowly lower Wednesday through Thursday. A larger north-northwest swell arriving Thursday night may near the advisory level Friday through Friday night as it peaks. This swell will gradually ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will rise by Wednesday as a long-period south swell arrives and moves through. Surf associated with this swell should peak around Thursday before fading into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to the local trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.