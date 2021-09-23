Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be available to meet community demand in Kīhei on Friday, Sept. 24, and in Lahaina on Saturday, Sept. 25. Rapid antigen tests will be administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care.

In Kīhei, testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware). To make a required appointment, visit https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/AGn110.

In Lahaina, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the upper parking lot of the Lahaina Civic Center. To make an appointment, go to https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/A6QRM0; or https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/pjM4DA.

“Early detection through testing is a safeguard against spreading the virus to friends, family and our community. This is especially important with the easily transmissible Delta variant,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Mahalo to Minit Medical Urgent Care for its ongoing partnership with the County of Maui in this testing program.”

Participants are asked to wear a face mask and come to the test site at their designated time. Patients do not need insurance or meet any criteria to be tested for free. Results will be reported on the same day as testing.

If you have any problem pre-registering, call 808-667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

NOTE : The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional community testing opportunities are available at:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For a listing of Maui County providers offering testing visit https://www.mauinuistrong.info/covid19-info-testing. Residents should seek care/testing from their medical provider if they are symptomatic or have a direct exposure to a positive case of COVID-19.