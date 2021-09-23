(Top: R-L) Jay Corpuz, Joy Valenzuela. (Bottom: R-L) Kyle Eldridge, Shermila Beauvais, Will Bethel.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. announced the local leadership team for its newest Hawaiʻi resort, Maui Bay Villas by Hilton Grand Vacations. Scheduled to open this fall in Kīhei, Maui, the luxury resort marks HGV’s first location on the island of Maui.

Will Bethel has been named general manager of Maui Bay Villas. With more than 25 years of industry experience in Hawaiʻi, Bethel has previously held leadership positions with Outrigger Enterprises Group and Prince Resorts Hawaiʻi, and most recently served as resort director for HGV’s properties at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, where he successfully helped launch the Grand Islander tower that achieved AAA’s coveted Four Diamond Award designation. Bethel grew up in Kanagawa, Japan, and moved to Hawaiʻi to attend Honolulu Community College.

Jay Corpuz has joined Maui Bay Villa as its chief engineer, overseeing the property’s engineering, landscaping and pool operations. During his more than 15 years of experience as a chief engineer in the hospitality industry, Corpuz was recognized for his sustainability efforts for seven consecutive years by the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s Green Resort Program. He has also been honored as a Platinum Awardee by Audubon International.

Shermila Beauvais has joined Maui Bay Villas as its director of guest services, responsible for front of house operations and servicing guests and owners. Beauvais previously served as the assistant director of rooms at the Royal Lahaina Resort. She graduated with honors from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College with an associate’s degree in hospitality and liberal arts before continuing her education at the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu.

Joy Valenzuela has been named executive housekeeper of Maui Bay Villas. Valenzuela has had an extensive career in Hawaiʻi’s hospitality industry, having worked across multiple functions and assuming positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Maui Bay Villas, Valenzuela oversaw the housekeeping department at the Hyatt Residence Club in Kāʻanapali.

Kyle Eldridge serves as Maui Bay Villas’ director of safety and security. He formerly served for a total of 15 years at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and in Scottsdale, Arizona, as a security officer and security manager. A graduate of Arizona State University, Eldridge received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology.

“With expertise in the industry and experience in Hawaiʻi and on Maui, these leaders were hand-selected to create a robust, knowledgeable team to head this highly anticipated resort,” said Rob Gunthner, area vice president, resort operations – Hawaiʻi. “HGV is confident that this outstanding team will provide an unforgettable resort experience for owners and guests, perpetuate the aloha spirit throughout the resort team and encourage all to mālama, by giving back to the community and take care of our ‘āina.”

HGV has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and community supporter, and is seeking to fill additional positions at Maui Bay Villas, including maintenance staff, pool technicians, night auditors, housekeepers, and more. During its first phase of construction, the resort had generated 170 to 200 local construction jobs, and anticipates another 110 to 140 additional construction jobs during its next two phases.

Maui Bay Villas is planning to open this year with approximately 50 full-time positions in its resort operations; fill 20 full-time positions in sales, marketing and administration; and eventually ramp up to more than 200 full-time hospitality positions on Maui by the time the project is completed in 2027. Interested candidates are invited to explore available positions at https://careers.hgv.com.