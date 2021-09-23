Maui Surf Forecast for September 23, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:20 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest swell will gradually ease through today. A larger north-northwest swell should begin to fill in tonight and peak Friday, with surf likely below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell will slowly fade into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through the second half of the week as a long-period south swell moves through. This should peak today before fading into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the fresh/strong trades locally and just upstream of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com