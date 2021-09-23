Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:34 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:41 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:15 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:09 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell will gradually ease through today. A larger north-northwest swell should begin to fill in tonight and peak Friday, with surf likely below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell will slowly fade into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through the second half of the week as a long-period south swell moves through. This should peak today before fading into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the fresh/strong trades locally and just upstream of the state.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.