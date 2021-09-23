Listen to this Article 1 minute

Target plans to hire 900 temporary workers for the upcoming holiday season. Target mascot Bullseye. Photo Credit: Debra London

Retail company Target announced it will hire 900 temporary employees at its Hawaiʻi stores for the upcoming holiday season.

Current Target employees also will be offered more hours, opportunities for more pay and the ability to easily build flexible, convenient schedules, according to a company news release.

All employees at Target, including seasonal hires, earn an hourly wage of at least $15.

Interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for seasonal positions.

Targetʻs plan fo employees includes:

Offering flexible scheduling and back-up training in order for employees to pick up extra hours and support in-demand areas, such as Order Pickup and Drive Up.

Store leaders will work with team members to understand scheduling preferences and offer opportunities for additional hours, if interested.

Provide opportunities for employees to conveniently choose or swap shifts that align with their schedules through a new mobile scheduling app.

Focusing on Order Pickup and Drive Up, tripling the amount of fulfillment roles over the past two years.

Continue to invest significantly in pay, benefits and career development for its more than 350,000 employees across the country, including its industry-leading move to a $15 starting wage and the recently announced debt-free education assistance program available to all U.S.-based part-time and full-time employees.