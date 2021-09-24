Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:09 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:02 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:54 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:47 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Long period energy from an incoming north northwest swell has reached the northwest offshore buoys, as well as the nearshore buoy off of Hanalei, Kauai. This new swell will build surf to as high as double overhead over the more northwest-exposed reefs and coastlines through Saturday. North and west facing shore surf should peak below High Surf Advisory thresholds later today and Saturday. This first northwest swell of the young autumn season will begin to diminish late Saturday into Sunday. The next mentionable smaller west northwest swell will come from Tropical Cyclone Mindulle in the West Pacific and arrive next weekend.

South facing shore surf will hold at recent levels the next several days as small, background southwest south swell energy hangs on through the majority of next week.

Short period wind waves generated from fresh trade winds will support mainly small, choppy surf along many east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.