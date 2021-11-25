Maui News

Paddle For Hunger Raises $2,500 and 500 Pounds of Food for Maui Food Bank

November 25, 2021, 3:05 PM HST
  • Paddle for Hunger (11.25.21) PC: Hawaiian Paddle Sports
The 21st annual Paddle For Hunger wrapped up a successful effort to support the Maui Food Bank on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. 

With Maui County not issuing permits for large community events, Paddle For Hunger featured untimed small group and solo “races” over two days for virtual bragging rights. 

Participants paddled the course on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 via outrigger canoe, V1, surfski, paddle board, surfboard, or any floating device, then recorded their time, GPS course, and posted photos of their “Paddle For Hunger.” 

Hawaiian Paddle Sports provided Paddle For Hunger t-shirts to the first 75 participants to register for the event and donate $25 or more. Food donations were also collected this morning. As a result, $2,500 and 500 pounds of food were collected and donated to Maui Food Bank. Together, this will provide 10,385 meals for needy families in Maui County. 

“For several years, we’ve gathered on Thanksgiving morning for Paddle For Hunger,” said Timothy Lara, owner, Hawaiian Paddle Sports. “We are grateful to the community for helping us honor that tradition and keeping the spirit of Paddle For Hunger alive to support the Maui Food Bank.” 



Paddle For Hunger is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Mālama Maui community give back program.

