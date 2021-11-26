Maui News

8th Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Hosts “Part II” Hybrid Event, Dec. 4

November 26, 2021, 8:49 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival showcases hundreds of products from vendors on Maui, Molokai and Lanai. Photo by: Made in Maui County Festival

The 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has been expanded and is now a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual shopping opportunities on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Visit over 30 Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi vendors at the in-person event at the War Memorial Special Events Field to shop from their wide array of exciting products for the holiday season. Masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance. Attendance is free. 

For those shopping from afar, all of the 2021 Made in Maui County vendors will be included in the virtual event. Shop vetted locally-made products online and video chat with vendors from the comfort of your own home! 

A video stream with emcee Kathy Collins, vendor demonstrations, chef features, and a lunchtime concert featuring Jordan Soon, Ahumanu, Marty Dread, and Kalani Pe’a will be shown on Facebook Live and on the virtual event page during the day. Live programming will not occur at the in-person event. 

“We are so excited to be able reschedule this event and offer the in-person option for our vendors this year after the virtual site crashed on Nov. 6,” said Maui Chamber President, Pamela Tumpap. “It is a great opportunity for our local community to connect with vendors in-person while also having the virtual option for our statewide, national and international shoppers.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, with support from the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development. Sponsors include: Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines, Pasha Hawaiʻi, H Hawaiʻi Media, KAOI Radio Group, Pacific Media Group, Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism/Made in Hawaiʻi Program, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, and First Hawaiian Bank.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Arrest Made on Maui as Impaired Driving Awareness Events Roll Out Statewide 2Nāpili Home Construction Dispute Surfaces Again in GREAT Committee 3Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water 4Next COVID-19 Measures Shift Back to Counties on Dec. 1 5Paddle For Hunger Raises $2,500 and 500 Pounds of Food for Maui Food Bank 6Maui Crime Nov. 7-13, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts