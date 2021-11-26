The annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival showcases hundreds of products from vendors on Maui, Molokai and Lanai. Photo by: Made in Maui County Festival

The 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has been expanded and is now a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual shopping opportunities on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit over 30 Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi vendors at the in-person event at the War Memorial Special Events Field to shop from their wide array of exciting products for the holiday season. Masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance. Attendance is free.

For those shopping from afar, all of the 2021 Made in Maui County vendors will be included in the virtual event. Shop vetted locally-made products online and video chat with vendors from the comfort of your own home!

A video stream with emcee Kathy Collins, vendor demonstrations, chef features, and a lunchtime concert featuring Jordan Soon, Ahumanu, Marty Dread, and Kalani Pe’a will be shown on Facebook Live and on the virtual event page during the day. Live programming will not occur at the in-person event.

“We are so excited to be able reschedule this event and offer the in-person option for our vendors this year after the virtual site crashed on Nov. 6,” said Maui Chamber President, Pamela Tumpap. “It is a great opportunity for our local community to connect with vendors in-person while also having the virtual option for our statewide, national and international shoppers.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, with support from the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development. Sponsors include: Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines, Pasha Hawaiʻi, H Hawaiʻi Media, KAOI Radio Group, Pacific Media Group, Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism/Made in Hawaiʻi Program, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, and First Hawaiian Bank.