Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2021

November 26, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
14-18
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:03 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:18 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:02 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 05:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A reinforcing northwest has arrived and will likely peak this morning then steadily decline through Saturday. Surf will likely decline to borderline advisory thresholds this evening. A moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday, then gradually decline during the first half of next week. This swell could get near the advisory threshold along north facing shores. Minimal surf is expected along south facing shores. A slight increase is possible along east facing shores early next week due to a fetch of breezy trades over and upstream of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
