Kahului Harbor

Rules pertaining to the Kahului Harbor Fisheries Management Area and the take and possession of ‘oama on the island of Maui have been updated and take effect beginning today, Nov. 27, 2021.

The new rule amendments for Kahului Harbor:

Prohibit the use of all nets in the harbor with the exception of a “landing net” with a stretched mesh of two inches or greater and a “hand net” no larger than 8 inches in diameter and with a handle that is no more than 14 inches in length; Remove the exceptions for take of nehu under a commercial bait license; Remove the exceptions for commercial akule net fishing; Remove the exceptions for crab netting; Remove the exceptions for take of juvenile mullet under an aquaculture license; and Create an exception to the rule that all hooks must only have one point to allow the use of double or treble hooks when using lures.

The requirement for fisher check-station reporting is repealed. Check-in stations will be converted to outreach stations where the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources can post rules and updates. Other changes and updated definitions as well as other non-substantive technical amendments are for purposes of clarity and consistency.

Rule amendments for ‘oama on Maui add weke ‘ula (Mulloidichthys vanicolensis) as a regulated species in addition to the existing weke ‘ā (M. flavolineatus), as the two are difficult to distinguish at that size, and redefine ‘oama as these two species when less than eight inches fork length (previously five inches). Other definitions are also updated.