Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2021

November 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:49 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 11:28 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 04:21 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:30 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will be below advisory levels along all shores for at least the next couple of days. An upward trend in surf along exposed N and W shores can be expected later today into tonight as a new NW swell arrives. This swell will likely peak early Monday, with a mix of relatively small N and NW swells then prevailing until the end of the week, when the potential for a very large NNW swell increases. An increase in trade wind swell is expected the next couple of days as trades increase near and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water  2State DLNR Shares Plans For Lands Between Honolua and Honokōhau Bays  3Nov. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 27 New Cases, 1 Death  48th Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Hosts “Part II” Hybrid Event, Dec. 4  5Arrest Made on Maui as Impaired Driving Awareness Events Roll Out Statewide  6‘Āina Corps Program Relaunches with 130 Open Jobs