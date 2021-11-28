Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will be below advisory levels along all shores for at least the next couple of days. An upward trend in surf along exposed N and W shores can be expected later today into tonight as a new NW swell arrives. This swell will likely peak early Monday, with a mix of relatively small N and NW swells then prevailing until the end of the week, when the potential for a very large NNW swell increases. An increase in trade wind swell is expected the next couple of days as trades increase near and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com