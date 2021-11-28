Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 8-12 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 5-7 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:49 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:28 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 04:21 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:30 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will be below advisory levels along all shores for at least the next couple of days. An upward trend in surf along exposed N and W shores can be expected later today into tonight as a new NW swell arrives. This swell will likely peak early Monday, with a mix of relatively small N and NW swells then prevailing until the end of the week, when the potential for a very large NNW swell increases. An increase in trade wind swell is expected the next couple of days as trades increase near and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.