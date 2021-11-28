Listen to this Article 1 minute

Waiehu residents on Maui are being asked to conserve water today while Department of Water Supply personnel repair a water pump.

Affected areas include Waiehu Terrace, Waiehu Heights, Waiehu Leisure Estates, Lower Waiehu Beach Road and Hawaiian homestead homes along Kahekili Highway. Residents may experience a disruption of water service.

Repairs are expected to be completed early this evening.