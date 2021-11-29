Maui News
Brown Water Advisory: Maliko to Waihe‘e and Honolua to Pu‘u Keka‘a
November 29, 2021, 6:12 PM HST
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the North shore of Maui from Maliko to Waiheʻe and West Maui from Honolua to Puʻu Kekaʻa “Black Rock.”
The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.
The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to “possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.
