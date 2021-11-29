Goodwill Hawaiʻi received a $1 million donation for the Richard G. Schmidt Trust to help the nonprofit expand its job training and employment services.

“We are grateful to the Richard G. Schmidt Trust for the very generous contribution and are committed to paying it forward to the community in the best way we know how, through the power of work,” said Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaiʻi president and CEO.

“While monetary gifts are the most effective way to support our mission, there are so many other opportunities to contribute to the work we do for the community whether by donating your gently-used clothing and household goods or volunteering your time.”

The donation is the second largest gift made to the nonprofit organization within the last year after receiving a $5 million donation from Mackenzie Scott in December 2020.

As part of Goodwill’s three-year strategic plan, the organization is focused on building greater capacity to address the needs of people with employment barriers who are seeking jobs or career enhancement. In July 2021, Goodwill opened the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Honolulu Career & Learning Center on Oʻahu, which features the flagship store and drive-thru donation center on the ground level and the career center on the second floor.

Goodwill also is actively working to enhance its services on the neighbor islands with the addition of new programs for dislocated workers on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, and with the addition of several new stores and donation centers.



Goodwill Hawaiʻi’s programs range from job readiness and educational advancement to financial literacy and other support services for the state’s most vulnerable populations, including low-income families, individuals transitioning out of incarceration, at-risk youth, adults with disabilities, immigrants and others.

In addition to its core offerings, Goodwill Hawaiʻi launched a new COVID-19 support service last year that helped more than 3,000 families in need with applying for unemployment benefits, emergency financial aid, alternate health care coverage and other public assistance.



To learn more about Goodwill Hawaiʻi’s programs and how you can join them to transform lives through the power of work this holiday season, visit www.goodwillhawaii.org.