The Construction Industry of Maui is hosting a holiday scholarship fundraising party to held fund students who plan to study construction or design.

The Construction Industry of Maui (CIM) is hosting its annual scholarship fundraising holiday party Dec. 11 at the Fairmont Kea Lani Polo Lawn in Wailea-Makena.

The event is open to the public and runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Proceeds fund the Bob Poulson CIM Scholarships, which encourage Maui students who plan to work in the construction and design industry to study out of state but return to Maui with their newly learned skills. To date, $80,000 has been awarded to students through the scholarship program.

Recipients of the scholarship must graduate from a Maui High School and be entering a 2- or 4-year degree program in construction, engineering, landscaping and/or other design fields. Applications for scholarship recipients opens in February 2022, with awardees notified prior to the scholarship banquet, in late May 2022.

One of the scholarship’s first recipients in 2018 is Emily Mitra, a Kahului resident and graduate of Maui High School. She is graduating in the spring of 2022 California Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management.

Mitra is ready to return to her roots on Maui after graduation. She hopes to buy and renovate existing structures on Maui to limit large developments, incorporate eco-friendly designs and construction methods, as well as hire former inmates to transition them back into the workforce.

Mitra said the scholarship not only helped financially but also enabled her to network with industry professionals from different trades.

“The CIM Scholarship gave me the opportunity to expand my horizons and perspectives on what this amazing field of work has to offer,” she said. “I’m so excited to enter the world of construction and build relationships with others. Co-mingling with people already established in the field helped me to gain confidence and sign-up for clubs and leadership activities. Donations to the scholarship fund really help students who have the passion and drive to go into this industry and to do go for themselves and those around them.”

Anthony Nelson, CIM Scholarship Committee Chair and President with Premier Restoration Hawaiʻi in Wailuku, said: “We are excited to encourage local kids to pursue their dreams of working in the construction industry, by helping alleviate some of the financial hurdle. They go away to study and come back to their roots and contribute to the local communities in Maui.”

Josh Berlien, CIM President and Berlien Consulting LLC Owner, added: “One of the biggest obstacles that we encounter in the industry is having a shortage of qualified professionals and skilled tradespersons. By giving local students an opportunity to excel in this field through these scholarships, we’re helping our local communities to thrive. Our mission is to restock Maui’s pond with future leaders who really care about the community and have Maui rooted in their hearts.”

The public can purchase tickets at 2021 CIM Holiday Party Tickets, Sat, Dec 11, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite or donate a silent auction item. Ticket prices for the fundraising dinner are $200 members and $250 for non-members. A table of 8 is $1,500 for members and $2,000 for non-members.