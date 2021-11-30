Maui Business

CPB Appoints Royce Fukuroku to VP and Commercial Banking Assistant Manager

November 30, 2021, 9:18 AM HST
* Updated November 30, 9:19 AM
18 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Royce Fukuroku was appointed Central Pacific Bank Vice President and Commercial Banking Assistant Manager for the Maui Commercial Banking Center.

Central Pacific Bank has appointed Royce Fukuroku as Vice President and Commercial Banking Assistant Manager for the Maui Commercial Banking Center.

In his new role, Fukuroku is responsible for developing and maintaining business client relations and overseeing the commercial team for the island of Maui. 

Fukuroku has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry.

He has a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco where he was team captain, scholarship recipient, and a four‐year starting member of the USF’s Division I Baseball Team. Fukuroku serves on the boards of the Maui Family YMCA and Academy of Finance at Maui High School. He also volunteers as a coach for Wailuku Phillies pitch team.

Central Pacific Bank is the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawaiʻi-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the State of Hawaiʻi.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (18)
Trending Now
1New COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Signed, Omicron Not Yet Detected in Hawai‘i 2Department of Health Announces Rebirth of Hawai‘i Immunization Registry 3Senator DeCoite Releases Resources for Maui Residents Dealing with Deer Impacts 4Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water 5Hanauma Bay Online Reservation System Begins Dec. 1 for Non-Hawai‘i Residents 6Four Seasons Resort Maui’s Festive Floral Art Installation by Noah Harders