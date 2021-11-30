Royce Fukuroku was appointed Central Pacific Bank Vice President and Commercial Banking Assistant Manager for the Maui Commercial Banking Center.

In his new role, Fukuroku is responsible for developing and maintaining business client relations and overseeing the commercial team for the island of Maui.

Fukuroku has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry.

He has a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco where he was team captain, scholarship recipient, and a four‐year starting member of the USF’s Division I Baseball Team. Fukuroku serves on the boards of the Maui Family YMCA and Academy of Finance at Maui High School. He also volunteers as a coach for Wailuku Phillies pitch team.

Central Pacific Bank is the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawaiʻi-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the State of Hawaiʻi.