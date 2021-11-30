

















Maui Huliau Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental literacy and leadership among Maui’s youth, is hosting a virtual Careers in Conservation series and a month-long scavenger hunt open to Maui residents of all ages.

On Dec. 8, the Huliau Alumni Council will host a virtual “Careers in Conservation: Watershed and Ecosystem Protection” event for Maui youth interested in pursuing careers in this field. Seven Maui professionals from different backgrounds will share about their jobs, career paths and inspiration to help protect native ecosystems.

Maui County residents between the ages of 12 and 22 (including those enrolled in college off-island) can join this free event via Zoom from 4 to 5:30 p.m. by registering on the Maui Huliau Foundation website by Dec. 6.

The watershed and ecosystem protection event is part of a series of five virtual events that will be offered throughout the school year, where youth ages 12 to 22 can connect with Maui professionals and be exposed to diverse local careers in conservation and sustainability. Alumni will facilitate breakout rooms where students can engage in an informal Q&A with the presenters.

On the website, students can read the presenter bios and also explore career resources and opportunities such as jobs, internships, fellowships and scholarships.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is so inspiring to see young people interested in a career in conservation and I really appreciate Maui Huliau providing this opportunity for interaction and connection”, said Scott Crawford of Kīpahulu ʻOhana, who participated in a Careers in Conservation event in October.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the month of December, Huliau Alumni Council also will be hosting a scavenger hunt for Maui residents of all ages to explore five featured sites in the huakaʻi (field trip) videos created by Maui Huliau Foundation’s filmmaking students last year.

To participate, watch one or more of the huakaʻi videos on our website, visit the sites to collect your photos and clues, and submit your answers via our website by Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to everyone who completes at least one site, with restaurant gift certificates being awarded to the first three people that successfully complete all sites. To participate visit mauihuliaufoundation.org/scavengerhunt.

While participation in both virtual events is free, Maui Huliau welcomes donations in support of our programs for Maui youth and has various matching donation challenges lined up during the holidays on our website and social media accounts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

You can also support the programs by bidding on items in the online holiday auction that runs until Dec. 5 at https://huliau.betterworld.org. Items will be shipped in time to give them as Christmas gifts.