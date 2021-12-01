Sabrina Sylvia. PC: file 2020 courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of 46-year-old Sabrina Sylvia.

Sylvia was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Her family reported the last contact with her was via telephone approximately one week ago. Police say her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

According to department reports, Sylvia arrived on Maui from Washington to take a vacation by herself with no return date set. She is known to frequent Kalama Park in Kīhei.

Sylvia is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She has floral-type tattoos on both shoulders/arms. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing, and it is believed that she does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sylvia is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-042139.