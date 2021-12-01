Nominations are being sought for the Kauaʻi and Big Island seats on the state of Hawaiʻi’s Board of Land and Natural Resources. Photo Courtesy: DLNR

Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige is recruiting qualified and dedicated individuals from Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island who are interested in serving on the State Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR).

The Kauaʻi seat, currently held by Tommy Oi for eight consecutive years, will be vacant on April 25, 2022. The Hawaiʻi County seat, currently held by Chris Yuen, will be vacant on July 1, 2022. Applicants for these seats must be residents of Kauaʻi County and Hawaiʻi County. Applicants can apply online at http://boards.hawaii.gov/.

The governor is seeking applicants with balanced and inclusive perspectives, committed to the conservation and protection and sustainable use of Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources that are the public trust responsibilities of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). A background in conservation and natural resources and/or real property law and land transactions is particularly helpful.

The DLNR manages public lands under its jurisdiction, including forestry and wildlife, aquatic resources, state parks, boating and ocean recreation, and conservation and coastal lands. It also manages commercial properties and unencumbered lands.

These are volunteer board positions that require preparation for and attendance at BLNR meetings on O‘ahu twice a month and more often as needed.

BLNR members are nominated and appointed by the governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate, for a a four-year term. At twice monthly meetings, the BLNR reviews and takes action on departmental submittals, including land leases and conservation district use applications.

Nominees are required to provide publicly viewable financial disclosure information prior to their appointment to the BLNR. For further information about the responsibilities of a BLNR member, please refer to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (HRS) Chapter 171-4. For more information and to submit nominations please visit: http://boards.hawaii.gov/