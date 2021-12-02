Maui News

Approaching Weather System Postpones Mahalawa Bridge Work

December 2, 2021, 5:07 PM HST
Mahalawa Bridge. PC: County of Maui.

The Maui Department of Public Works road closure along Hāna Highway has been postponed. 

A weather disturbance near Hawaiʻi Island, and a threat of heavy rain throughout the state, has postponed planned work on the Mahalawa Bridge at Mile Marker Post 43 on Piʻilani Highway this weekend. Goodfellow Brothers, LLC and the County of Maui’s Department of Public Works expect the work to be rescheduled in January of 2022.

Due to the possibility of road washouts caused by flooding, visitors planning to visit Hāna during the rainy weather should return to Central Maui by way of Hāna Highway (not Piʻilani Highway). 

The Department of Public Works apologized for any inconvenience to the public. 

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park will remain open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as a result.

