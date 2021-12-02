PC: IMUA Family Services

Once limited to clients of Imua Family Services, the nonprofit’s acquisition of the six-acre Imua Discovery Garden located at the former Yokouchi family estate in Wailuku has enabled the organization to expand their annual holiday festivities to the broader community.

The Inaugural Keiki Holiday Festival, all-outdoor event, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 and is intended for children 2-7 years old and their families.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., but pre-registration online is required to attend. The evening will include guest appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a tree-lighting, the Isle of Maui Pipe Band, Hālau Makana Aloha O Ka Lauaʻe, guest vocalists, holiday caroling and much more.

While the event will still be operating with pandemic precautions in place, Imua Family Services is happy to welcome fellow community members face-to-face once again.

“The last couple of years have been rough on the children and families of Maui County, with many keiki missing out on the once-normal developmental opportunities presented by social gatherings such as birthdays and holidays. These gatherings have strong impacts on our children’s families and social lives, and it is Imua Family Services’ hope that they can help add some life and color back into them through the Keiki Holiday Festival,” according to event organizers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Families must register in advance to attend, and there is a nominal $5 non-refundable registration fee per family. To register, visit: https://imuafamily.regfox.com/keiki-holiday-festival-2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Imua Family Services began in 1947 providing services to children with Polio in the Territory of Hawaii. Today, 74 years later, Imua is still making significant progress working with families and children together with a broad scope of child development programs including: Infant & Early Childhood Services, Imua Autism Services, Imua Inclusion Preschool, Camp Imua and Dream Imua.