Pictured: members of the Consumer Attorneys of California group including president Craig Peters and campaign coordinator Joe Moreno and Maureen Peters; Maui Food Bank Community Coordinator Chelsey Ham and with Fairmont Kea Lani’s Catering and Convention Services Manager Adam Hawley and Director of Operations Christopher Smart. PC: Courtesy.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s 8th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign supporting Maui Food Bank kicks off this year with a $17,000 donation from the Consumer Attorneys of California.

This annual holiday campaign raises funds to support eliminating childhood hunger through Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies and Family Food Box program. Guests and visitors to the resort are invited make a monetary donation. The campaign runs through Jan. 2, 2022.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s Tree of Hope campaign is part of the resort’s efforts to prioritize conservation of natural resources and community service to Maui.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s Kuleana Commitment focuses on the preservation of the natural beauty of the island, educating and perpetuating the rich culture of Hawaiʻi and caring for nā kamaliʻi (children) and kūpuna (respected elders) of the local community. It focuses on three pillars: Mālama ʻOhana – supporting the welfare of the community, Mālama Maui – protecting native resources, and Mālama Pono – reducing environmental impact.

The Kuleana Commitment is shared with colleagues and guests in an effort to continue the positive effects of the resort’s actions and create a lasting impact on Maui.