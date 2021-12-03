Maui News

Fairmont Kea Lani’s 8th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign Kicks Off with $17K Donation

December 3, 2021, 4:53 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pictured: members of the Consumer Attorneys of California group including president Craig Peters and campaign coordinator Joe Moreno and Maureen Peters; Maui Food Bank Community Coordinator Chelsey Ham and with Fairmont Kea Lani’s Catering and Convention Services Manager Adam Hawley and Director of Operations Christopher Smart. PC: Courtesy.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s 8th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign supporting Maui Food Bank kicks off this year with a $17,000 donation from the Consumer Attorneys of California. 

This annual holiday campaign raises funds to support eliminating childhood hunger through Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies and Family Food Box program.  Guests and visitors to the resort are invited make a monetary donation. The campaign runs through Jan. 2, 2022.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s Tree of Hope campaign is part of the resort’s efforts to prioritize conservation of natural resources and community service to Maui.  

Fairmont Kea Lani’s Kuleana Commitment focuses on the preservation of the natural beauty of the island, educating and perpetuating the rich culture of Hawaiʻi and caring for nā kamaliʻi (children) and kūpuna (respected elders) of the local community.  It focuses on three pillars: Mālama ʻOhana – supporting the welfare of the community, Mālama Maui – protecting native resources, and Mālama Pono – reducing environmental impact. 

The Kuleana Commitment is shared with colleagues and guests in an effort to continue the positive effects of the resort’s actions and create a lasting impact on Maui.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s 8th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign kicks off with donation by CAOC. PC: courtesy

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Health Department Issues Red Placard to Lahaina Eatery on Maui 2DOH Confirms Hawai‘i’s First Case of Omicron Variant in Oʻahu Resident 3Update/Located: Washington Woman Vacationing on Maui, Reported Missing by Family 4Cold Front Approaching State Results in Flood Watch Through Monday 5Update/Canceled: Maui Flood Advisory Until 8:15 p.m. 6Maui COVID-19 Restrictions Eased; Officials Monitoring Omicron Variant Developments