Maui police responded to 10 burglaries, 16 vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 14 to 20, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 100% from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 45% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 29% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

10 Burglaries

Kahului:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:48 a.m.: East Waiko Road / Kūihelani Highway, Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kaunakakai:

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8:31 p.m.: 10600 block of Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai. Residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, Nov. 15, 7:44 a.m.: 368 Huku Liʻi Place, Kīhei at South Maui Motors. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8:10 a.m.: 2777 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Maui Kamaʻole. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 9:12 a.m.: 1975 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kīhei at Maui Marketplace. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Friday, Nov. 19, 3:15 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Commercial Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kula:

Friday, Nov. 19, 7:49 a.m.: 9232 Kula Highway, Kula at Grandma’s Coffee House. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Friday, Nov. 19, 8:16 a.m.: 1-100 Puamelia Place, Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Māʻalaea:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11:51 a.m.: 150 Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea at Island Sands. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailea:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 7:57 a.m.: 3300 block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea. Residential, forced entry.

16 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:20 a.m.: 100 block of West Kuiaha Road, Haʻikū. Dodge, silver.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 11:24 a.m.: ʻĀmala Place, Kahului at Kaʻa Point. Chevrolet, maroon.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:23 a.m.: 400 block of S Kamehameha Ave., Kahului. Mini, red.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 3:53 p.m.: 49 W Līpoa St., Kīhei at Waiohuli Beach Hale. Toyota, grey.

Kula:

Friday, Nov. 19, 10:29 a.m.: 100 block of Maukanani Road, Kula. Mercedez-Benz, white.

Makawao:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:39 a.m.: 1-100 Hoʻolaʻi St., Makawao. Subaru, red.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 7:10 p.m.: 1000 block of Ulele St., Makawao. Ford, white.

Friday, Nov. 19, 9:10 a.m.: 3600 block of Piʻikea Place, Makawao. GMC, black.

Pāʻia:

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.: 1-100 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia. Toyota, silver.

Waiheʻe:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 4:32 p.m.: 11600 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Nissan, grey.

Wailea:

Sunday, Nov. 14, 7:51 p.m.: 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea at Shops at Wailea. Tesla, grey.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 3:48 p.m.: Kālai Waʻa St. / Wailea Mauka Road, Wailea. Nissan, blue.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 3:50 p.m.: Kālai Waʻa St. / Wailea Mauka Road, Wailea. Toyota, black.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 4:16 p.m.: Kālai Waʻa St. / Wailea Mauka Road, Wailea. General Motors, white.

Wailuku:

Monday, Nov. 15, 12:28 p.m.: 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Cameron Center. Chevrolet, silver.

Friday, Nov. 19, 3:12 p.m.: ʻĪao Valley Road, Wailuku at ʻĪao Valley State Park. Ford, white.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, Nov. 15, 8:37 a.m.: 100 block of Paʻahana St., Kahului. Kubota Tractor Corp., orange.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9:39 a.m.: 101 Airport Road, Kahului at Alamo Rent-A-Car. Jeep, white.

Kīhei:

Monday, Nov. 15, 12:24 a.m.: 1-100 Ohukai Road, Kīhei. Toyota, light blue.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 4:45 p.m.: Kenolio Road / Kenolio Park, Kīhei. Dodge, black.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2:20 p.m.: 1-100 Kai Makani Loop, Kīhei. Toyota, green.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m.: 2400 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. YN, black.

Kula:

Sunday, Nov. 14, 5:31 p.m.: 600 block of Copp Road, Kula. Kawasaki, black.

Lahaina:

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2:46 p.m.: 500 block of Kahako St., Lahaina. Nissan, black.

Pāʻia:

Monday, Nov. 15, 8:24 a.m.: 100 block of Hāna Highway, Pāʻia. Toyota, black.

Wailuku: